From single-digit tally to hat-trick of wins: BJP's growth story in Haryana

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana secured 48 seats in the 2024 state assembly elections, a hat-trick victory to beat anti-incumbency and also defied exit polls predictions for the state. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures, at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters as BJP celebrates its win in the Haryana state assembly elections, in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2024.(REUTERS)

The saffron party has staged an impressive growth in the north-Indian state from just six MLAs in 2000. The party also halted the opposition Congress party's attempt to regain power in Haryana by banking on the anti-incumbency sentiment among other issues that dominated poll discourse in the state.

Haryana assembly election results 2024.(Hindustan Times)

Farmer's distress, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme, which sparked protests over reduced tenure and fewer post-service benefits, and the protests of wrestlers against BJP leader and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations were among the key assembly poll issues.

In 2019, the party won 40 seats and had to form the government in the state with the help of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and some independent MLAs. Unlike now, the party went to polls with Manohar Lal Khattar as its chief ministerial face.

Its current tally is one seat more than it won in the 2014 elections. The BJP contested all 90 assembly seats for the first time in 2014. Its then ally Haryana Janhit Congress, which was then led by Kuldeep Bishnoi, had separated before the 2014 polls.

To bolster its poll prospects, the BJP had covered all 90 assembly segments by way of four Vijay Sankalp Yatras. It also banked on its performance in the general elections and the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which helped the BJP win seven out of eight Lok Sabha seats.

Before 2014, the BJP was forced to play second fiddle to regional parties like the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Bansi Lal-led Haryana Vikas Party, now merged with Haryana Congress.

Before 2024, the party's best electoral performance was 16 seats it won out of the 20 contested seats in 1987. Chaudhary Devi Lal-led INLD had swept to power that year. Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state in 1966. However, in 1991, the BJP again went down, managing to win just two seats. In 1996, it bounced back to win 11 seats.

