From soaked almonds to khichdi: Govt suggests diet plan for those recovering from Covid-19

The government on Saturday shared a five-step sample meal plan for people who are recovering from coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It said that the plan will boost immunity and help people recover from post virus fatigue.

The government added that a breakfast must include ragi dosa or a bowl of porridge. Jaggery and ghee are also recommended during or post lunch.

This comes amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. India on Saturday registered the highest-single day spike in Covid-19 deaths at 4,187 while the new cases remained above the 400,000-mark for a third straight day at 401,078.

The five-step sample meal plan is as follows:

1. Start the day by consuming soaked almonds and raisins. Almonds are a rich source of protein and raisins provide a good amount of iron.

2. For breakfast, ragi dosa or a bowl of porridge is the best option.

3. Jaggery and ghee recommended during or post lunch or have this nutritious combination along with roti.

4. For dinner, have a simple khichdi as it includes all the essential nutrients, is light on the gut, and helps with good sleep.

5. It is important to stay hydrated. Apart from water, you must include homemade lime juice and buttermilk in your daily routine.

The Centre had earlier recommended a list of foods to boost natural immunity during the Covid-19 outbreak. For those suffering from coronavirus, the Centre recommended dark chocolate, turmeric milk and protein-rich foods. The government suggested a basic diet plan, through mygovindia's Twitter handle, to help improve immunity and preserve muscle strength and energy.

Covid-19 causes patients to lose their sense of taste and smell as well as their appetite and ability to swallow food. Since it could lead to muscle loss, the government has recommended consuming soft foods at regular intervals.