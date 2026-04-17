From teen volunteer to chief minister: the rise of MK Stalin | 5 key facts about the leader

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, popularly known as “Thalapathy”, is the incumbent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. Born on March 1, 1953, he was named after the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin by his father, M Karunanidhi, who received news of the leader's death just days before his son's birth. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates in Madurai. (PTI)

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Stalin assumed office as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021, leading the Secular Progressive Alliance to a landslide victory in the state assembly elections. His political ascent spans over five decades, beginning as a teenage volunteer and culminating in his current role as the primary architect of the DMK's grassroots expansion.

During the 1975-1977 Emergency, Stalin was arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and spent over a year in prison, where he was reportedly subjected to physical torture while protecting fellow party members, stated the DMK website. Despite these conditions, he remained committed to his education, completing his final year undergraduate exams while still in custody.

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