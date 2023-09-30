News / India News / From the Archives: ‘No Swaraj without unity’, says Gandhiji

From the Archives: ‘No Swaraj without unity’, says Gandhiji

ByHT Archives
Sep 30, 2023 08:52 AM IST

Gandhiji, replying said, he saw unfortunately the political atmosphere in India was becoming surcharged with distrust and suspicion.

A deputation from Bassein waited on Mr. Gandhi this morning and presented and presented a purse to him containing about Rs. 3000. Other purses were presented in the afternoon at different meetings and were, from the Modh community of Rs. 1350, Gujarat Ladies Rs. 600, and Bengal Club Rs. 501.

The Muslim students presented to him an address of welcome which states that his message to the students had been one of purity of mind and independence of thought and nobility of soul and they hope that they also would be guided by the principles enunciated by him in common with the rest of the youth of India.

Gandhiji, replying said, he saw unfortunately the political atmosphere in India was becoming surcharged with distrust and suspicion which had taken the place of mutual trust and confidence in the hearts of the Hindus and Muslims. He welcomed the opportunity to reiterate his creed before them. He repeated that there can be no swaraj for India without the willing cooperation and unity between Hindus and Muslims and that such unity was bound to come sooner or later.

He addressed an open air meeting of labourers at seven in the evening. He advised them to give up drinking, gambling and other immoral acts if they wanted to make themselves and their families happy. Some collection was made on the spot.

