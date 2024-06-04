From UP, Bengal jolt for BJP to regional parties' resurgence: 10 takeaways from Lok Sabha elections

The Congress-led INDIA bloc's resurgence in Hindi heartland states appears to have thwarted the BJP's ambitious plan to achieve a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha. In a stunning reversal of fortune, the beleaguered Opposition's alliance – completely written off by the exit polls -- is expected to score an impressive tally of around 230 seats. A large cutout portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed outside the office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (AP)

The INDIA allies are short of the majority mark. However, the coalition, fraught with internal contradictions and lack of unity on some occasions, have reportedly sent feelers to Nitish Kumar, N Chandrababu Naidu and Eknath Shinde, showing its intention to stop the single-largest party, BJP, from forming its third successive government at the Centre.

The fight for several constituencies is much closer than you would think. The margin of lead in 47 out of 543 constituencies is less than 2 percent. In 82 constituencies, the margin is less than 5 percent. Alliance 1. Less than 2% 2. 2%-5% 3. More than 5% Total Seats NDA 24 44 231 299 INDIA 23 35 170 228 Others 1 3 12 16

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, the situation is not as grim as their opponents claim. The NDA will comfortably achieve a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, ensuring a third successive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the uneasy victory came along with some concerning developments.

The BJP, which had been successful in making Uttar Pradesh its electoral citadel, appears to have ceded ground to the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance. Per current trends, the INDIA bloc will edge out the NDA, which hadn't lost any major elections in the most populous state of the country since 2014.

Another cause for concern for the BJP is that it couldn't build upon its stunning success in West Bengal in the 2019 general elections. If poll trends continue, the Trinamool will win over 30 seats out of the state's 42.

Here are 10 points on the Lok Sabha election results: