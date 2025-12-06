From Zafrani Paneer to Jhol Momos: India’s culinary showcase at Rashtrapati Bhavan dinner for Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to India wrapped up on Friday with a grand farewell dinner hosted for him by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, the evening highlighted an array of regional dishes and harmonious musical fusion put together especially for Putin.(AP)

The evening combined cultural flair with diplomatic warmth, offering the visiting leader a memorable send-off before he boarded his flight back to Moscow.

The banquet spotlighted India’s culinary diversity, beginning with Murungelai Chaaru, a tangy South Indian-style rasam. The appetiser spread presented a tour of regional flavours, Gucchi Doon Chetin (morels stuffed and paired with a Kashmiri walnut chutney), Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri kebabs, and Vegetable Jhol Momos served with a fiery dip, said a report by news agency ANI.

Big vegetarian feast for main course

For the main course, chefs rolled out an elaborate vegetarian feast: Zafrani Paneer Roll, Paalak Methi Mattar Saag, Tandoori Bharwan Aloo, Achaari Baingan, and a comforting Yellow Dal Tadka.

These were paired with Dry Fruit-Saffron Pulao and an extensive range of Indian breads, Laccha Parantha, Magaz Naan, Satanaaj Roti, Missi Roti and even a crisp Biscuity Roti.

Halwa, Kulfi and music to end the day

Desserts featured a trio of classics, including Badam Halwa, Kesar-Pista Kulfi, and seasonal fruits, alongside traditional accompaniments like Gur Sandesh, Murukku, assorted pickles and fresh salads.

The beverage menu kept things refreshing with juices blended from pomegranate, orange, carrot, and ginger.

Music lent the evening an added touch of elegance. The Rashtrapati Bhavan Naval Band teamed up with seasoned classical instrumentalists to perform a fusion set.

Indian ragas including Amritavarshini, Yaman, Khamaj, Bhairavi, Shivranjini, Desh, and Nalinakanthi intertwined with Russian folk and classical favourites like Kalinka, excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, and even the Bollywood classic Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.

Putin reflects on India-Russia ties

During the dinner, President Putin praised the growing depth of India-Russia ties. He noted that the new joint declaration he signed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi spans cooperation in politics, defence, trade, energy, education and more, building upon a landmark agreement inked 15 years ago that elevated the relationship to a “specially privileged strategic partnership.”

The Russian leader also emphasised both countries’ shared desire for a more balanced global order led by the UN, and described the relationship using India’s own phrase, “go together, grow together.”

President Murmu, in her address, highlighted the 25th anniversary of the India–Russia Strategic Partnership, noting that 2025 has been an especially productive year for cooperation across multiple sectors. She said the joint statement released at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit charts an ambitious path forward for bilateral engagement.

Putin left Delhi soon after the banquet, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar accompanying him to the airport.

Across his two-day stay, the Russian President and PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions. The two leaders agreed to strengthen transport connectivity and set new ambitions for the India-Russia economic partnership, aiming for significant expansion by 2030. PM Modi also announced India’s plans to introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa and a 30-day group tourist visa for Russian visitors.

(With inputs from ANI)