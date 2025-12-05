PM Modi's gifts to Putin span from Kashmir to Bengal and beyond, list includes special copy of Gita | Details, photos
Here's the complete list of what Modi gave as gifts to Putin as he visited India for a summit on December 4–5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's list of gifts to the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled how diverse India is, with a civilisational heritage. Here's the complete list of what Modi gave as gifts to Putin as he visited India for a summit on December 4–5.
- Assam tea: Grown in the Brahmaputra's plains, the Assam Black Tea is prized for its robust malty flavour, bright liquor, and traditional processing, noted the list shared by a source. The tea was recognised with a GI tag in 2007. It is also valued for potential health benefits.
- Maharashtra handicraft: Then there is a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra also on the gift list. It symbolises dignity and valour celebrated in both Indian and Russian cultures, and reflects shared heritage and mutual respect, the note accompanying the list said. “Its poised, forward-moving stance serves as a metaphor for the enduring and ever-advancing India–Russia partnership,” it added.
- Kashmiri saffron: Locally known as Kong or zafran, Kashmiri saffron is cultivated in the highlands of the mountaineous Indian region. It is prized for its rich colour, aroma, and flavour. It is also protected by GI recognition. It is renowned for its health benefits and sometimes called “red gold”.
- Bengal's tea set: Not just tea leaves, but Putin also got an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set to drink it in. The set has intricate engravings, reflecting the rich artistry of West Bengal. There is a deep cultural importance of tea in both India and Russia. It also reminds one of Prime Minister Modi's historic rise from selling tea at a railway station to becoming the leader of the nation.
- Gita copy in Russian: The Srimad Bhagavad Gita, part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, is about Lord Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna on the ideas of duty, the eternal soul, and spiritual liberation. A copy in the Russian language was handed by PM Modi personally to President Putin. “Its timeless wisdom inspires ethical living, mind control, and inner peace, with translations making it accessible to modern readers worldwide,” the note added.
- UP's stonework: A handcrafted marble chess set from Agra in Uttar Pradesh blended craftsmanship with functional elegance. It highlighting the region’s stone inlay heritage. “Featuring individually inlaid motifs, contrasting stone chessmen, and a chequered marble board framed by floral designs, it exemplifies North Indian artistry,” the note added. It is made with a combination of marble, wood, and semi-precious stones.
News / India News / PM Modi's gifts to Putin span from Kashmir to Bengal and beyond, list includes special copy of Gita | Details, photos
SHARE
Copy