Search
Fri, Dec 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi's gifts to Putin span from Kashmir to Bengal and beyond, list includes special copy of Gita | Details, photos

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 05, 2025 08:49 pm IST

Here's the complete list of what Modi gave as gifts to Putin as he visited India for a summit on December 4–5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's list of gifts to the visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled how diverse India is, with a civilisational heritage. Here's the complete list of what Modi gave as gifts to Putin as he visited India for a summit on December 4–5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin, in New Delhi.(X/@narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian to President Vladimir Putin, in New Delhi.(X/@narendramodi)
  • Assam tea: Grown in the Brahmaputra's plains, the Assam Black Tea is prized for its robust malty flavour, bright liquor, and traditional processing, noted the list shared by a source. The tea was recognised with a GI tag in 2007. It is also valued for potential health benefits.

Assam tea was gifted by PM Modi to President Putin(Photo: Sourced)
Assam tea was gifted by PM Modi to President Putin(Photo: Sourced)

  • Maharashtra handicraft: Then there is a handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra also on the gift list. It symbolises dignity and valour celebrated in both Indian and Russian cultures, and reflects shared heritage and mutual respect, the note accompanying the list said. “Its poised, forward-moving stance serves as a metaphor for the enduring and ever-advancing India–Russia partnership,” it added.

A handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra also on the gift list.(Photo: Sourced)
A handcrafted silver horse from Maharashtra also on the gift list.(Photo: Sourced)

  • Kashmiri saffron: Locally known as Kong or zafran, Kashmiri saffron is cultivated in the highlands of the mountaineous Indian region. It is prized for its rich colour, aroma, and flavour. It is also protected by GI recognition. It is renowned for its health benefits and sometimes called “red gold”.

A tea set was also gifted by Modi to Putin.(Photo: Sourced)
A tea set was also gifted by Modi to Putin.(Photo: Sourced)

  • Bengal's tea set: Not just tea leaves, but Putin also got an ornate Murshidabad silver tea set to drink it in. The set has intricate engravings, reflecting the rich artistry of West Bengal. There is a deep cultural importance of tea in both India and Russia. It also reminds one of Prime Minister Modi's historic rise from selling tea at a railway station to becoming the leader of the nation.

The Russian-language copy of the Gita gifted by Modi to Putin(Photo: Sourced)
The Russian-language copy of the Gita gifted by Modi to Putin(Photo: Sourced)

  • Gita copy in Russian: The Srimad Bhagavad Gita, part of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, is about Lord Krishna’s guidance to Arjuna on the ideas of duty, the eternal soul, and spiritual liberation. A copy in the Russian language was handed by PM Modi personally to President Putin. “Its timeless wisdom inspires ethical living, mind control, and inner peace, with translations making it accessible to modern readers worldwide,” the note added.
  • UP's stonework: A handcrafted marble chess set from Agra in Uttar Pradesh blended craftsmanship with functional elegance. It highlighting the region’s stone inlay heritage. “Featuring individually inlaid motifs, contrasting stone chessmen, and a chequered marble board framed by floral designs, it exemplifies North Indian artistry,” the note added. It is made with a combination of marble, wood, and semi-precious stones.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi's gifts to Putin span from Kashmir to Bengal and beyond, list includes special copy of Gita | Details, photos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On