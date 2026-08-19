Fuel coupons worth 1,000, rain and chaos: Why a ‘petrol langar’ in Chandigarh left people fuming

In the times when surging fuel prices are burning a hole in the consumers' pockets, an announcement of a ‘petrol langar’ offering free coupons in Chandigarh was expectedly a hit. However, heavy rains played a damper.

Huge crowd outside a petrol pump in Chandigarh's Sector 10 amid heavy rain after 'petrol langar' announcement. (ANI videograb)

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On Tuesday, a man named Rakesh Trehan, also known as "Raja D King", reportedly said he had planned to hold the "petrol langar" on August 18. But he later had to postpone the event on account of heavy rains that lashed the city and brought normal life to a halt. Trehan, an Amritsar-based social worker, said he did not want the people to face inconvenience.

Fuel coupons hit by rain

Under Trehan's free petrol scheme, fuel coupons worth ₹500 were to be given to owners of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and ₹1,000 to four-wheeler owners, news agency PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} However, as rains interrupted the fuel event, Trehan rescheduled it to Friday. He said the distribution would continue for three days until Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, as rains interrupted the fuel event, Trehan rescheduled it to Friday. He said the distribution would continue for three days until Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Even as heavy rain inundated parts of Chandigarh, a large number of people gathered near the designated petrol station in Sector 10 on Tuesday evening, based on the earlier announcement.

Chaos at Chandigarh petrol pump

Several people who waited for hours alleged that no free fuel coupons were distributed. The growing crowd for free fuel amid heavy downpour triggered chaos at the Sector 10 petrol pump following which the organisers and pump owners were forced to shut down the filling station abruptly, The Tribune reported.

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The police had to intervene to disperse the crowd and several vehicles were impounded for causing traffic disruptions, the report added.

People expressed frustration over the mismanagement as they had to wait for hours in rain only to return empty-handed.

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"I reached here despite heavy rain. I have been waiting here for two hours, but no free coupon was given. Now, we are told that coupons will be given on Friday," a youth who had reached the petrol station was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Recently, Trehan had had also said that he wanted to donate 90 per cent of his wealth.

He had said he decided to donate most of the wealth inherited from his father as well as 90 per cent of his own wealth. He also said he had been a crypto trader and had earlier invested in the stock market.

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Trehan had also recently distributed food items along with ₹500 currency notes to several needy people here and claimed that he would distribute iPhones next.