Fuel filling for second stage of PSLV-C48 commences: ISRO

While speaking to media, he said that PSLV C48 is a historic achievement by ISRO as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced that the fuel filling process for the second stage of PSLV-C48 has commenced.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced that the fuel filling process for the second stage of PSLV-C48 has commenced.

“Filling of fuel for the second stage(PS2) of #PSLVC48 commenced,” ISRO tweeted at around 4:30 am on Tuesday.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C48 mission commenced on Tuesday evening.

“The countdown for the launch of #PSLVC48/#RISAT2BR1 mission commenced today at 1640 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota,” the space body said.Earlier, ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48.

While speaking to media, he said that PSLV C48 is a historic achievement by ISRO as this is the 50th launch for PSLV and 75th launch from Sriharikota.

ISRO is gearing up for the launch of RISAT-2BR1 through PSLV C48, which will launch it from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on December 11.

PSLV-C48 will also carry nine customer satellites including one from Israel, one from Italy, one from Japan and six from the USA as “co-passengers”.

