Fuel price in Chennai remains constant for 6th straight days

The fuel prices in Chennai remained constant for the sixth straight day on Thursday. The petrol price remained at ₹102.49 and diesel at ₹94.39 for each litre in Chennai.

The oil companies fix the daily rate of petrol and diesel based on the international price of crude oil and Centre’s approval. With the crude oil rate for every barrel steadily increasing until recently, the fuel prices in the country witnessed a steady rise and crossed the ₹100-mark.

There have been frequent protests and rallies against the skyrocketing fuel prices in the state after the petrol price touched ₹100. More than 30 people were detained by police at Thanjavur railway station after they attempted to stage a demonstration against the petrol, diesel, and cooking gas prices. On Tuesday, the All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a protest at Union territory Puducherry garlanding cylinders and raising slogans to express their anguish.

Meanwhile, the truck owners’ associations also urged the state governments and the Centre to reduce the fuel prices and toll gate fees. The skyrocketing diesel price affected truck operations and toll gate fees, the truck owners said.

“The fuel prices contributed to the inflation of essential commodities. The trucks are not getting sufficient cargo as the demand is shrinking,” a member of the association said.