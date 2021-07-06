Home / India News / Fuel prices skyrocket in Chennai, petrol thieves have a field day
Fuel prices were not revised on Tuesday, though petrol gained <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35 paise on Monday while diesel price remained intact.(PTI Photo)
Fuel prices were not revised on Tuesday, though petrol gained 35 paise on Monday while diesel price remained intact.(PTI Photo)
india news

Fuel prices skyrocket in Chennai, petrol thieves have a field day

With fuel prices going north, Chennai has started seeing a rise in fuel theft cases, especially in apartment complexes. Petrol was being sold at 100.75 and diesel at 93.91 on Tuesday morning.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 11:31 AM IST

With fuel prices skyrocketing, residents of Chennai are now witnessing a worrying trend of fuel theft as miscreants siphoning off petrol from the parked vehicles, Tamil language newspaper Dina Thanthi reported on Tuesday. Petrol price has touched 100.75 and diesel was selling for 93.91 on Tuesday morning. Fuel prices were not revised on Tuesday, though petrol gained 35 paise on Monday while diesel price remained intact.

With a hike almost every day to the already soaring fuel prices, petrol thieves are having a field day mainly targeting apartment buildings where many two-wheelers are parked at the same spot.

Recently, residents of an apartment complex at Ambattur found that the fuel tanks of two-wheelers were empty all of a sudden. The residents association scanned CCTV footage and found a youngster stealing petrol from all the two-wheelers at the parking lot around 3am. However, the association has not filed any police complaint as yet.

In most of these fuel theft cases, people avoid registering police complaints at nearby stations considering the lengthy legal procedures involved, the newspaper noted. With fuel thefts on the rise, people have urged the police to tighten their vigil and increase night patrol.

Meanwhile, major political parties in the state are staging protests against the fuel price hike. Opposition parties condemned state and central government for not reducing their tax component on the fuel price, burdening the public who are already strained by the Covid-19 related economic slowdown.

Dinamalar reported that DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth rode a bicycle in front of the Chennai collector's office in protest as the party organised demonstrations across the state on Sunday. Addressing the protest, Premalatha Vijayakanth said that the livelihood of people was at stake due to the phenomenal hike in petrol and diesel prices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol diesel
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.