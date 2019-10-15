Fugitive among five arrested for drug peddling

india

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 00:01 IST

Five drug peddlers, including a wanted criminal who had escaped from the custody of the Delhi Police, were arrested here on Monday.

The main accused, Shubham Bansal of Chauke village in Bathinda, escaped with handcuffs after he was caught by the Delhi Police from Dwarka Metro Station on October 11.

Rajpura deputy superintendent of police Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said Shubham and his accomplice Manjit Kaur were arrested when they were coming towards Rajpura from the direction of Ambala on a two-wheeler.

“Upon noticing the police check post, Manjit Kaur, who was driving the vehicle, turned around. A chase ensued and the duo were apprehended. Police recovered 100 banned drug tablets from their possession,” the DSP said.

Police said Shubham had handcuffs on one hand at the time of his arrest and was returning to Bathinda.

Shubham said he had gone to Delhi to purchase heroin worth ₹2 lakh from a Nigerian national at the Dwarka Metro Station but was caught, the DSP said: “The accused said he was purchasing and smuggling drugs for Manjit, who is also resident of Chauke village.”

The duo were to sell the narcotics to Karamjit Singh, Amandeep Singh and Shinda Singh who were waiting for them at the Rajpura Bus Stand, police said. Police said all the accused are in their 20s.

All the five accused were arrested and sent to four-day police custody under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case of robbery, carjacking and under sections of the Arms Act have already been registered against Shubham and Karamjit. They had also snatched a watch at gunpoint.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 00:01 IST