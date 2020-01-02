e-paper
Home / India News / Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi remanded to further custody by UK court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi remanded to further custody by UK court

Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, appeared for a “call-over” appearance via video conference from London’s Wandsworth prison for the hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, London/ New Delhi
Security guards stand inside a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi.
Security guards stand inside a Nirav Modi showroom during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi.(Photo: Reuters)
         

Diamantaire Nirav Modi, key accused in the Rs14,000-crore fraud at Punjab National Bank, was on Thursday remanded to further custody by a UK court and directed to appear before it again on January 30.

Modi, who is fighting extradition to India, appeared for a “call-over” appearance via video conference from London’s Wandsworth prison for the hearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court. His extradition trial is scheduled for May 11.

Deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram, who was the judge at the hearing, asked if there were any other issues to be discussed and Modi said no.

Modi, 48, had filed a bail application last November with a house arrest guarantee, similar to those imposed on terror suspects, and cited mental health issues that he said were linked to his stint at Wandsworth Prison. The petition was turned down by chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot over fears of witness intimidation and failure to surrender for his extradition trial.

In New Delhi, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India is committed to the “early extradition” of Modi. “We are committed, we are putting all our resources on the ground to ensure the early extradition of Nirav Modi to India,” he said at a weekly news briefing.

UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is representing the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, has said there is no possibility of an appeal for bail in a higher court after the high court turned down Modi’s plea last year.

Modi has to appear for the “call-over” hearings at Westminster Magistrates’ Court until case management hearings for his extradition begin. He has denied charges of fraud and money laundering, and his defence team has alleged the Indian government has wrongly tarnished his name.

