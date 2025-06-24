Full court consensus: ‘Glass corridors out, grandeur in’

The Supreme Court of India has officially bid adieu to its controversial corridor glass panels -- shiny slabs of centralised coolness that, for a year, split opinion as sharply as a dissenting judgment. The SCBA complained that the reduced corridor space made movement difficult for lawyers, clerks, interns and litigants. (HT Photo)

The panels, installed during the tenure of then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as part of a centralised air-conditioning upgrade, were initially intended to modernise the apex court’s corridors, offering chilled comfort with a side of sleek aesthetics. But much like an ambitious courtroom argument that does not quite land, the glass makeover drew strong objections from the very people the court serves -- its Bar.

On Saturday, the top court issued a press release clarifying that the decision to remove the glass partitions was a unanimous verdict by the full court, with all sitting judges putting their collective judicial might behind the corridor’s aesthetic rehabilitation. The statement underlined that the call was taken after “careful consideration of concerns regarding the original grandeur, visibility, aesthetics, and courtroom accessibility,” while tacitly conveying that the decision was not the personal call of the new CJI, Justice Bhushan R Gavai.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) had written to then CJI Sanjiv Khanna in December 2024, pointing out that the glass corridors, while introduced for temperature control, were creating bottlenecks during peak hours. The association complained that the reduced corridor space made movement difficult for lawyers, clerks, interns and litigants, especially when several courtrooms were in session. The letter also raised safety concerns, including the development of cracks in some glass panels, and highlighted the absence of fresh air and sunlight as additional issues.

Similarly, Supreme Court Advocates-On-Record Association (SCAORA), in its letter to the then CJI, echoed many of these concerns. It stressed that the partitions were installed without adequate consultation with Bar representatives, and that the change clashed with the historical ethos and architectural character of the court. “The corridors, as they once were, embodied the grandeur and timelessness of the court’s legacy,” noted the association, adding that the older, open design was more in line with both functionality and tradition.

Although both associations had raised the issue during justice Khanna’s term, no formal step was taken until after justice Gavai took over on May 14. Soon after, the full court deliberated on the matter and gave its nod to restore the corridors to their previous state.

While the removal of glass panels may appear like a minor tweak in infrastructure, it reflects a broader sensitivity within the highest judiciary as to how the physical space of the court interacts with its history, stakeholders and daily functioning. With the corridors opened up again, members of the Bar welcomed the move as a return to familiarity and functionality.

Senior counsel and SCBA president Vikas Singh said, “Any infrastructure change in the Supreme Court required discussion with SCBA. The then CJI did not follow this...The partitions not only spoiled the facade of the Supreme Court but also made the corridor narrower and it became a harrowing experience for lady lawyers and the elderly during rush hours.”

SCAORA president Vipin Nair said that the association always believed that the majesty, grandeur and heritage of the Supreme Court should be preserved at any cost. “The old pristine front facade, which permits sunshine and fresh air has now been restored,” he said.