Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Full inoculation or Covid -ve report now mandatory to enter Tirumala
india news

Full inoculation or Covid -ve report now mandatory to enter Tirumala

The decision was taken keeping in view the health security of the devotees coming to the Tirumala temple from all parts of the country amid Covid pandemic, TTD chairman Reddy said.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The TTD resumed free darshan at Tirumala temple from September 9, for the sake of devotees, with certain restrictions owing to Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which manages the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala, Chittoor, on Wednesday made it mandatory for all pilgrims to produce a complete Covid vaccine certification or RT-PCR Covid negative test report, not older than three days, before entering the temple premises, chairman YV Subba Reddy said in a statement.

The decision was taken keeping in view the health security of the devotees coming from all parts of the country, he said. “Devotees coming with online special entry tickets or slotted Sarva darshan (SSD) tokens (issued to pilgrims to have free darshan of Lord) should possess either 2-dose vaccination certificate or come with Covid-19 negative test report, which they have taken three days before reporting on the allotted day of the darshan,” Reddy said in the statement.

He urged all the devotees to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines for their benefit as well the others. While the Tirumala temple has remained open even during the second wave of the Covid pandemic, it restricted the entry only for the pilgrims who purchased the 300 tickets for darshan and the VIPs.

RELATED STORIES

The TTD resumed free darshan at Tirumala temple from September 9, for the sake of devotees, with certain restrictions. To start with, only 2,000 devotees, that too only from Chittoor district, were allowed in a day under the SSD token system introduced at the ticket counters at Alipiri, the foothills of Tirumala.

However, Subba Reddy announced on Wednesday that the issuance of SSD tokens for common pilgrims at the off-line counters at Alipiri would be stopped from September 26 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19. “As the overcrowding at SSD token issue centres earlier had allegedly become a source of the spread of Covid-19, the TTD has decided to do away with it and take up issuance of tokens only online,” the TTD chairman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Actor Tarun appears before ED in 2017 drugs case

Kerala high court questions fixed rates for post Covid treatment in Kerala

Cong demands govt action in Amazon, Mundra drug haul issues

RN Ravi steps down as Centre’s interlocutor in peace talks after Naga groups object
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP