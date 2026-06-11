Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday described the upcoming “Future City” on the outskirts of Hyderabad as a transformative urban project that would serve as a global benchmark and play a pivotal role in Telangana’s economic growth over the coming decade.

‘Future city’ will drive Telangana economy: CM Revanth

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Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) headquarters at Meerkhanpet under the proposed Bharat Future City region, the chief minister said the government was laying the foundation for a world-class city that would shape the future of Telangana and India.

“We are laying the foundations today for tomorrow’s future and will deliver an extraordinary city to the world,” he said.

The chief minister said Hyderabad currently contributes nearly 60% of the state’s revenue.

“The land values in the adjacent Rangareddy district have immense value, worth more than gold. This is going to be the future of Telangana,” he said.

He said successive administrations that developed Cyberabad, HITEC City, the Outer Ring Road, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Genome Valley had transformed Hyderabad into a globally recognised economic hub.

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{{^usCountry}} “If those projects had not been implemented despite opposition, would employment have been generated for nearly one million people today?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If those projects had not been implemented despite opposition, would employment have been generated for nearly one million people today?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister accused political opponents of attempting to obstruct major development initiatives. Without directly naming specific leaders, he charged opposition leaders with trying to hinder the progress of Future City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister accused political opponents of attempting to obstruct major development initiatives. Without directly naming specific leaders, he charged opposition leaders with trying to hinder the progress of Future City. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Those who say they will cancel Future City do not have a future. If they continue on this path, they may not even secure the status of the principal opposition in the next election,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those who say they will cancel Future City do not have a future. If they continue on this path, they may not even secure the status of the principal opposition in the next election,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said Future City would become a key driver in achieving the goal of transforming Telangana into a major contributor to India’s targeted one-trillion-dollar regional economy by 2034. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Future City would become a key driver in achieving the goal of transforming Telangana into a major contributor to India’s targeted one-trillion-dollar regional economy by 2034. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the heavy rains that recently affected Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said the city’s traffic infrastructure had come under severe strain, with commuters taking between two and four hours to travel short distances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the heavy rains that recently affected Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said the city’s traffic infrastructure had come under severe strain, with commuters taking between two and four hours to travel short distances. {{/usCountry}}

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He blamed recurring flooding on large-scale encroachments of government lands, lakes, ponds and water bodies over the years.

“Water that should remain in lakes and ponds is entering colonies and residential areas because of encroachments,” he said.

The chief minister defended the government’s ongoing demolition drives, saying authorities were removing illegal structures built on public lands and water bodies.

“We have not taken even an inch of land belonging to anyone. We are only clearing encroachments and restoring lakes and ponds,” he asserted.

Revanth Reddy said the government was pursuing a “lake economy” model aimed at restoring water bodies while creating economic opportunities, particularly for women’s self-help groups.

He cited the restoration of water bodies in Rajendranagar, Kukatpally’s Nalla Cheruvu and Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet as examples of the government’s conservation efforts.

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The chief minister alleged that several influential individuals and political leaders had encroached upon lakes and government lands in the past. He said the government was taking steps to reclaim such lands and restore ecological assets.

Comparing Hyderabad with other major Indian cities, Revanth Reddy said Mumbai struggles during heavy rainfall, Chennai experiences severe flooding, Kolkata faces law-and-order challenges and Bengaluru suffers from chronic traffic congestion.

He said the Telangana government was tackling illegal encroachments and urban management issues to ensure Hyderabad remained competitive and attractive for global investment.

“The world is looking towards us,” he added.

The chief minister said the government intended to attract major global investments to Future City. He announced plans to bring green pharmaceutical industries, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), information technology firms and several of the world’s top 500 companies to the new urban hub.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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