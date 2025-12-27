G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh feature in CWC meet; Kharge announces agitation over MGNREGA

Top Congress leaders met on Saturday to discuss several key issues including ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union Territories, the new G RAM G bill which was passed in the Parliament during the winter session to replace MGNREGA, and also the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh among other issues. After the meeting, Congress chief Kharge addressed the press and said that people are angry over repeal of MGNREGA and warned that the government will have to face consequences for the same.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The meeting of the Congress working committee, the party's highest decision-making body, was attended by leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Shashi Tharoor among others.

Calling the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act a one-sided decision without consultation, Kharge claimed that because of it, states will have bear additional expenditure burden. He also said that Congress will launch a nation-wide protest over MGNREGA.

“In CWC meeting, we have taken a resolution to start MGNREGA Bachao Andolan from January 5, 2026,” he said.

“We took an oath that we will democratically oppose every conspiracy to remove Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA and to turn workers’ rights into charity. With faith in the Constitution and democracy, we pledge to protect MGNREGA, safeguard workers’ rights, and raise our voices in every village. With the slogans of ‘Jai Samvidhan’ and ‘Jai Hind’, we have collectively accepted this resolve,” Kharge added.

The VB-G RAM G Act that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA was passed in the Parliament during the winter session and has already received assent from President Droupadi Murmu.

‘SIR a well-thought-out conspiracy’

During the CWC meeting, Kharge also reiterated the party's criticism of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral polls in several states and called it a "conspiracy to restrict" democratic rights.

"Today SIR is a matter of serious concern. It is a well-thought-out conspiracy to restrict democratic rights. Rahulji has repeatedly presented evidence of 'vote theft' before the country with facts and examples," Kharge said during his opening remark at the CWC meet, reported news agency ANI.