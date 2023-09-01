US blames Russia, China for expanding ‘obstructionism’ in G20
Sep 01, 2023 12:04 AM IST
The official indicated that as is often the case with such summits, negotiations will go down to the last minute in New Delhi
The G20 has become an “increasingly contested space”, with Russia and China not merely “blocking progress on language around Ukraine” but extending their “obstructionism” to broader issues in the joint statement, a senior United States (US) administration official has said. For its part, the US, the official said, is “very focused and supportive” of India’s efforts towards a common statement and expects that the final outcome will boil down to the last-minute negotiations in Delhi during the summit.
