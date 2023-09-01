News / India News / US blames Russia, China for expanding ‘obstructionism’ in G20

US blames Russia, China for expanding ‘obstructionism’ in G20

ByPrashant Jha, Washington
Sep 01, 2023 12:04 AM IST

The official indicated that as is often the case with such summits, negotiations will go down to the last minute in New Delhi

The G20 has become an “increasingly contested space”, with Russia and China not merely “blocking progress on language around Ukraine” but extending their “obstructionism” to broader issues in the joint statement, a senior United States (US) administration official has said. For its part, the US, the official said, is “very focused and supportive” of India’s efforts towards a common statement and expects that the final outcome will boil down to the last-minute negotiations in Delhi during the summit.

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

