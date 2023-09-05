G20 Summit LIVE updates: Northern Railways cancels, reschedules trains for event

G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: With only two days remaining for the mega G20 Summit – the intergovernmental forum of 19 nations and the European Union – final preparations and checks are underway to ensure its smooth and successful execution in Delhi. Ahead of the event, the Delhi Police has begun surprise checks of vehicles on various routes as part of security measures. To host the high-profile event, the national capital will be under heightened vigilance with as many as 130,000 personnel deployed to oversee security arrangements.

A model of the G20 logo outside a Metro station ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday. (Reuters)(HT_PRINT)

There will be limitations on several road routes, and the operation of metros, trains, and flights. Schools will also remain closed during the three day event. The Delhi traffic police has issued a detailed advisory of what’s allowed and what’s not during this period.

Catch our LIVE updates on the event's preparedness, top updates and related latest advisories as the summit nears.