Why world should care about India energy security? PM explains at G20| Top 10

India's energy-security is important for global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in his first address at the G20 Summit in Indonesia’s Bali where he was in attendance along with top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden. “We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured,” the Prime Minister further pointed out as he underlined the country’s commitment to “clean energy and environment”. By 2030, half of India’s electricity will be generated from renewable sources, the Prime Minister assured.

Here are top 10 points on day 1 of G-20 summit in Bali:

1) "Global supply chains are in ruins. There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe," PM Modi said in his address as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. "We should also not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the UN have been unsuccessful on these issues. And we have all failed to make suitable reforms in them. Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20, the relevance of our group has become more significant."

2) The Prime Minister also called for a ceasefire in the war-torn Ukraine. "Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn. The onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period lies on our shoulders," he stressed.

3) In reference to the next G20 summit - to be held in India - he underlined that the “need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world”. “I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world,” he underscored.

4) India is also set to take over the G20 presidency from Indonesia during the summit.

5) During its presidency, India would work for global consensus on various issues, including food and energy security and needs of developing countries, the Prime Minister further pointed out.

6) French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak were among the leaders who briefly interacted with PM Modi amid the first session apart from Joe Biden.

7) The Prime Minister is attending a Working Session on health as the world finally recovers from the impact of the pandemic. He will also attend a session on digital transformation.

8) Later in the day, he will meet members of the Indian community at an event.

9) On the day 1, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered an address as he said “now is the time to end war”.

10) The Ukraine war, impact on global economy of the pandemic and food and energy security are among the top issues at the G20 Summit, which concludes on Wednesday.

