G20 Summit: IndiGo announces one-time waiver for passengers flying to or from Delhi

Noting that traffic restrictions will be in place in Delhi due to the G20 Summit, which the national capital will host on September 9 and 10, IndiGo on Wednesday announced one-time waivers for people flying to or from the city on its flights.

Representational Image

The offer will be valid for four days, from September 8 to 11, the country's largest airline, headquartered in the neighbouring tech hub of Gurugram, said.

“Due to the G20 Summit 2023 taking place in New Delhi, IndiGo is offering one-time waiver to passengers travelling to and from Delhi between September 8 to 11, 2023. Customers are being offered the option of rescheduling or cancelling their flights with refunds. Passengers have been notified about flight cancellations and to schedule changes in advance. In case of any further queries, passengers are requested to contact our customer care numbers at 0124 6173838, or 0124 4973838,” a company press release stated.

The IndiGo offer comes a day after the Tata Group-owned Air India, too, offered a one-time waiver to those scheduled to fly with it – to or from Delhi – between September 7 and 11.

In Delhi, how to reach airport during G20?

While there is no formal ‘lockdown’ in the city, extensive security measures, including traffic restrictions, are in force for the G20 Summit, being hosted in South Asia for the first time.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, citizens can take the Metro to reach the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, or any part of the capital. Metro services will functional normally during the two-day conclave. Only the Supreme Court station, which is near the venue, will be out of bound for commuters.

Alternatively, people travelling in private vehicles must take routes suggested by the Delhi Traffic Police.

