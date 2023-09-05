Travelling to or from Delhi by Air India between Sept 7-11? Do check this update

Air India on Tuesday announced travel restrictions in the national capital between September 7 and 11 due to G20 Summit. The airline has announced that the passengers having confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates have been offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight.



“Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable. For any query related to this please contact us on 0091242641407/ 00912026231407”, Air India said in a post on social media platform X.



