LG’s nod for closure of offices,schools from Sept 8-10 for G20

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Wednesday approved a proposal to declare September 8, 9, and 10 as holidays due to the G20 Summit, officials aware of the matter said, adding that all government and private offices and educational institutions across the city, and all markets and banks in the New Delhi Police District, will remain shut on these days. Murals painted on a railway bridge across the Ring Road, ahead of the G20 Summit in the city. (Sanchit KHanna/HT Photo)

A Delhi Police officer said some markets which will be shut during this period are Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar. An official from the New Delhi district magistrate’s office said that the administration will inform all traders, market associations, banks, restaurants, and other establishments to keep their premises shut for these three days.

Officials said essential services in the New Delhi police district, including hospitals, shall remain open.

However, traders expressed disappointment over the move.

The development comes a day after the Delhi Police wrote to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, recommending the declaration of a government holiday on September 8-10. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had approved the file and sent it to the LG.

After Saxena’s final approval, an order issued by the Delhi government’s general administration department said, “All government departments, offices, organisations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, educational institutions, all private offices located across the Capital will remain closed on September 8, 9, and 10.”

It added, “All the commercial banks and financial institutions situated within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, which come under the purview of the Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act 1883 (26 of 1881) will remain closed on 8, 9 and 10 September.”

An excise department official said all retail liquor stores in the New Delhi police district will also remain closed, while independent bars and the serving of liquor at restaurants in New Delhi is also likely to be prohibited during this period. The bars and restaurants located in hotels will continue to operate uninterrupted.

“In the wake of the public holiday announced by the government, a separate order from the excise department will be issued which will carry all the details,” the excise official said.

However, traders were unhappy with the decision to shut New Delhi markets, with Amit Gupta, executive committee member of the New Delhi Traders Association, saying that Connaught Place traders were looking forward to welcoming the G20 dignitaries. “Had the shops been open, the foreign visitors would have loved the unique products across categories,” he said.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, added, “There is no justification for closing the market. Many markets have been decorated and beautified. If the government has to close the markets, then what will be the benefit of its beautification?”