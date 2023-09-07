G20 Summit: Jawaharlal Nehru University to have only North Gate accessible from September 7-11

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Wednesday issued a circular stating that only the main gate of the campus, the North Gate, will remain open from September 7 to 11 in light of the government-imposed restrictions across the national capital due to upcoming G20 Summit.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File)

The JNU circular undersigned by Chief Security Officer Naveen Yadav stated, “In view of the restrictions imposed by the Govt of NCT of Delhi and overall security concerns, only North Gate (Main Gate) of the JNU Campus remains open from 09:00 PM on Sep 7, 2023 to 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2023. Other gates will remain closed during this period.”

India is all set to host the G20 Summit September 9-10. Several world leaders have begun arriving for the scheduled event. The G20 Summit will be held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan over the weekend.

All educational institutions in Delhi will remain shut between September 8 and 10, during the G20 Summit, officials of the education department said in August. Institutions have said that plans have to be altered for only September 8 — which is a Friday — as schools are generally shut on the second Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10).

Delhi Metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday said that all stations, barring Supreme Court, will be open for boarding and alighting. Metro services will start earlier than usual, from 4am instead of the usual 6amon September 8, 9 and 10, DMRC officials said. The Supreme Court station (the access point to Pragati Maidan) will be closed on September 9 and 10, it added.

Restrictions imposed in Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit.

According to the notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from 00:00 hours on the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10.

The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as "Controlled Zone-I" from the morning of September 8 till September 10. Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon, India Gate and other roads.

"Taxis carrying bona fide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district and intending to go to the New Delhi railway station will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi district," it read.

