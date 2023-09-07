G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Biden to discuss agenda and multilateral development bank reform

Distinguished guests and delegates from across the world have begun arriving at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, nestled within the newly revamped Pragati Maidan complex in the heart of New Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. This historic event, scheduled for September 9 and 10, marks a significant milestone as India becomes the inaugural South Asian nation to host the summit. A man walks past an installation on a skywalk ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)

Delhi, in preparation for this prestigious conclave, has transformed into a highly secured enclave, resembling a fortress. Although it's not a full-scale lockdown, certain measures are in place, including the suspension of online order deliveries within New Delhi's district from September 8 to 10. While Delhi Metro services continue to operate as usual, several station including the Supreme Court station will remain closed on these three dates.

Among the global leaders expected to grace this summit with their presence are prominent figures like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canada PM Justin Trudeau. However, notable absences include Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Russia and China will still be represented, though, with their foreign minister and prime minister taking the helm, respectively.