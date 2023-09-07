G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Biden to discuss agenda and multilateral development bank reform
G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Scheduled for September 9 and 10, the summit marks significant milestone as India becomes inaugural South Asian nation to host it.
Distinguished guests and delegates from across the world have begun arriving at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, nestled within the newly revamped Pragati Maidan complex in the heart of New Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 summit. This historic event, scheduled for September 9 and 10, marks a significant milestone as India becomes the inaugural South Asian nation to host the summit.
Delhi, in preparation for this prestigious conclave, has transformed into a highly secured enclave, resembling a fortress. Although it's not a full-scale lockdown, certain measures are in place, including the suspension of online order deliveries within New Delhi's district from September 8 to 10. While Delhi Metro services continue to operate as usual, several station including the Supreme Court station will remain closed on these three dates.
Among the global leaders expected to grace this summit with their presence are prominent figures like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canada PM Justin Trudeau. However, notable absences include Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping. Russia and China will still be represented, though, with their foreign minister and prime minister taking the helm, respectively.
- Sep 07, 2023 08:09 AM IST
Hottest September Since 1938 Awaits G-20 Leaders in Delhi
As world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, prepare to convene in New Delhi for the upcoming Group of 20 Summit, they'll be met with scorching heatwaves. Climate change is poised to be a prominent topic on the summit's agenda, and the extreme weather in India's capital is expected to underscore the urgency of the matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating for progress on global issues, particularly climate change, and the recent record-breaking heatwave in Delhi may serve as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by extreme weather to leaders from around the world. On Monday, Delhi witnessed a sweltering high of 40.1°C (104°F), marking the hottest September day in 85 years, according to the nation's meteorological agency.
This year has seen a surge in extreme weather events globally, ranging from devastating flash floods to rampant wildfires that have claimed lives, strained power infrastructure, and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and homes. June witnessed record-breaking heat both on land and in the oceans, with ocean temperatures reaching new highs for a third consecutive month, further emphasizing the pressing need for climate action.
Bloomberg
- Sep 07, 2023 07:30 AM IST
G20 Summit 2023 Live: Ghazipur Flower Vendors Flourish Ahead of the event
In a bustling scene at Ghazipur Mandi, flower vendors are experiencing a significant uptick in their business as crowds gather to purchase vibrant flowers. The surge in demand is twofold, with people preparing for the upcoming G20 Summit as well as to celebrate Janmashtami .
- Sep 07, 2023 07:26 AM IST
ICYMI | Watch: G20 Delegates to be served in silverware, gold utensils
- Sep 07, 2023 07:22 AM IST
PM Modi, Biden expected to discuss on G20 agenda, multilateral development bank reform: White House
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to hold a discussion on the agenda of G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, that stand before it and can be on the American leader's strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping, a White House official said.
John Kirby, National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, also pointed out that there was very little possibility that PM Modi and President Biden will discuss on climate and the ongoing Ukraine war. The remark by Kirby comes before President Joe Biden departs for New Delhi on Thursday and will meet PM Modi on the next day.
Responding to a query on the agenda that PM Modi and President Biden will discuss on Friday, Kirby said, "Well, without getting too far ahead of the meeting that hasn’t happened, it’s certainly going to be an appropriate follow-on to their very robust bilateral discussions here when we had – when we hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House not long ago for a very complete and official visit."
ANI
- Sep 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST
What is Bharat Mandapam, the venue of G20 summit in New Delhi? Details
The G20 Summit, scheduled for this weekend in the national capital, is a highly anticipated event featuring top world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The summit will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year. It boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a convention centre, exhibition halls, and an amphitheatre.
During the G20 Summit, Bharat Mandapam, referred to as the “culture corridor” will showcase diverse traditions from 29 countries, including India and the special invitees to the G20. This display will encompass physical and virtual exhibitions, creating an immersive experience for visitors.