G20 Summit: Tibetan youth congress president to protest against China in Delhi on Friday

Ahead of the G20 Summit which is set to begin in the national capital on September 9-10, Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup on Thursday informed that a protest will be organized tomorrow in Delhi against China over the illegal occupation of Tibet. Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup on Thursday said, "We want to put a reminder for all 19 nations that China is not to be trusted."(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Gonpo Dhundup said, "We are not protesting against India hosting the G20. We are very proud that India is hosting this prestigious G20 meeting in New Delhi. But our protest is against the Chinese Communist Government. Chinese Government illegally occupied our nation. Currently, the situation in Tibet is very critical."

He further stated that through these protests they want to remind G20 nations about China that its diplomatic assurances are not to be trusted.

"We want to inform the global community that China is not be trusted. For Indian security, Tibet's independence is necessary. Chinese CCP is a threat to the world. China's expansionist policy is creating disharmony and violence in the whole world. We must have a global collaboration to make China accountable. The Chinese president has no guts to come to India, no courage to show his face in a free nation," he said.

Earlier on September 2 Tibetans-in-exile commemorated the 63rd anniversary of Democracy Day in Dharamshala which marks the inception of the Tibetan democratic system in exile.

Leaders of the exiled Tibetan Government including Tibetan parliamentarians and other dignitaries gathered at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang in the north Indian hill town Dharmashala on Saturday to commemorate the occasion.

Delhi is gearing up for the 18th G20 Summit. It will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The People’s Republic of China asserts that Tibet has been a part of China since the Mongol-led Yuan dynasty.In 1951 Tibetan leaders were forced to sign a treaty dictated by China. The treaty, known as the “Seventeen Point Agreement”, professes to guarantee Tibetan autonomy and to respect the Buddhist religion but also allows the establishment of Chinese civil and military headquarters at Lhasa (Tibet’s capital).However, the Tibetan people – including Dalai Lama – consider it invalid and signed under duress.This has often been described by the Tibetan people as a cultural genocide. In 1959, following the Tibetan uprising, the Dalai Lama (spiritual leader of Tibetan people) and many of his followers fled to India.