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G7 Summit 2026: Modi, Trump share a warm exchange ahead of meeting

The two leaders were seated next to each other for an outreach session of the G7 Summit being held at the resort of Evian-les-Bain

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 06:57 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump exchanged pleasantries and spoke briefly at the G7 Summit in France on Tuesday, marking the first face-to-face encounter between the two leaders in 16 months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with US President Donald Trump at the G7 Summit, in Evian (@narendramodi X)

The two leaders were seated next to each other for an outreach session of the G7 Summit being held at the resort of Evian-les-Bains. Footage beamed from the venue showed Modi walking over to Trump, who was seated. They shook hands, and Trump rose from his chair to talk to Modi for a short while. Modi smiled as Trump patted him on the arm. The two leaders last met in Washington in February last year, though they have spoken on the phone several times since then.

There was no immediate official word from the Indian or American side on the conversation. Modi and Trump are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on the margins of the summit on Wednesday.

Also Read | Seated next to Trump, PM Modi raises ship attacks, says must protect seafarers

Modi and Trump unveiled an understanding on a framework for a trade deal, including the slashing of US tariffs, in February and the US Trade Representative is set to visit New Delhi next week to take forward talks on the agreement.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio visited India last month for talks with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and to attend in a Quad foreign ministers’ meeting. However, bilateral ties came under a cloud again when the US Navy struck three merchant vessels with Indian crew members in waters off Oman, killing three Indian seafarers last week.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

narendra modi india us news g7 summit donald trump us iran war
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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