Gadar 2 versus Jawan: These two political leaders fight over ‘mood of the nation’

After Gadar 2's massive box office success, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the success reflects the mood of the nation. As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan released on September 7, Trinamool leader Saken Gokhale countered Malviya and said the BJP is too rattled to understand the mood of the nation. "Wait for the box office records that Jawan and King @iamsrk are going to create. That'll tell you the mood of the nation," Gokhale said. The cinematic swipe comes amid BJP and the opposition's ongoing conflict over two controversies: Sanatan Dharma and India versus Bharat name. Both Gadar 2 and Jawan carry strong political messages.

Gadar 2, a sequel of the 2001's hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Released on August 11, just before Independence Day, Gadar 2 has now entered the ₹500 crore club. Jawan, on the other hand, released on Thursday and earned ₹75 crore nett on the first day of its release at the domestic box office. Both hailed as blockbusters, Jawan presents a different take on patriotism posing the 'right' questions to the authority.

As far as the mood of the nation is concerned, SRK's Jawan has already been picked by the opposition parties as AAP on Thursday said Delhi chief minister Kejriwal has been reiterating what Shah Rukh Khan says in Jawan. The two-minute long monologue by SRK in Jawan is seen as a strong political commentary where the character preaches the importance of asking the right question before voting.

As soon as the trailer of SRK's Jawan was dropped, people read between the lines and interpreted that SRK's dialogue “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Talk to the dad before going after his son)" was probably hinted at IRS officer Sameer Wankhede who arrested SRK's son Aryan Khan from a cruise party in 2021 on accusation of possessing drugs. However, no drugs was found on Aryan Khan and Wankhede was accused of targeting SRK's son for some bribe money.

