‘Gambler, addict, in debt’: Police describe accused in IRS officer’s daughter’s murder

Delhi Police on Wednesday described the 19-year-old accused in the killing of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s daughter at her southeast Delhi residence as a gambler, an addict, and someone who had accumulated debts he failed to repay. Police said the victim was strangled using a mobile phone charger.

Family members and friends are seen at a residence in the Kailash Hills area of Amar Colony, New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official was found dead.(Hindustan Times)

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Joint Commissioner of Police, Eastern Range, Vijay Kumar said, “The servant was hired a year ago on the recommendation of a junior officer. He frequently borrowed money, and about a month and a half ago, he was fired,” Kumar told a briefing.

"He came back today, after committing the crime, he changed his trousers. The motive is still under investigation, but a personal grudge could be a possible factor", he added.

Police also referred to a similar incident involving the accused in Alwar, where he was arrested.

Also Read | Accused arrested for murder of civil servant’s daughter at Delhi home

Betting apps, drugs and debt: More on the accused

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{{^usCountry}} “Initial investigation shows he is into betting apps, and also addicted to drugs,” said an officer, according to a report by The Indian Express. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Initial investigation shows he is into betting apps, and also addicted to drugs,” said an officer, according to a report by The Indian Express. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Rahul was in Rajgarh on Tuesday night and allegedly molested a woman there before travelling to Delhi. A case was registered by the Alwar Police on Wednesday morning in connection with the incident, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Rahul was in Rajgarh on Tuesday night and allegedly molested a woman there before travelling to Delhi. A case was registered by the Alwar Police on Wednesday morning in connection with the incident, they added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Preparing for UPSC, strangled with phone charger: Civil servant's daughter murdered at Delhi home Accused arrested today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Preparing for UPSC, strangled with phone charger: Civil servant's daughter murdered at Delhi home Accused arrested today {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed the accused behind the murder of the daughter of a senior civil servant, who was found dead at her residence in Kailash Hills earlier today. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed the accused behind the murder of the daughter of a senior civil servant, who was found dead at her residence in Kailash Hills earlier today. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect a former domestic help to be behind the crime. Officials said suspicion fell on him as he had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.

Two videos have also surfaced showing the accused walking towards the house at 6:28 am and leaving at 7:22 am, according to the Delhi police.

What is the case?

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting the involvement of a former domestic help.

According to a report by ANI, investigators believe the charging cable was used in the killing. The victim is also the daughter of a civil servant.

Police received information about the incident around 9 am from the victim’s parents, who alleged that their former domestic help was involved in the killing of their daughter.

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According to police, the woman had completed engineering and was preparing for the civil services examination.

"What we have got to know is that after committing the crime in Rajasthan, he fled from there and came to Delhi. He directly reached here in Kailash Hills. He knew the exact point where girls' parents would hide keys when they would step out for the gym."

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