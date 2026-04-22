Accused arrested for murder of civil servant’s daughter at Delhi home

Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed the accused behind the murder of the daughter of a senior civil servant, who was found dead at her residence in Kailash Hills earlier today. Mortal remains of the victim arrive from the hospital at a residence in the Kailash Hills area of Amar Colony, New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official was found dead. (Hindustan Times)

Police suspect a former domestic help to be behind the crime. Officials said suspicion fell on him as he had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.

Two videos have also surfaced showing the accused walking towards the house at 6:28 am and leaving at 7:22 am, according to the Delhi police.

Also Read | Preparing for UPSC, strangled with phone charger: Civil servant's daughter murdered at Delhi home

What happened? A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting the involvement of a former domestic help.

According to a report by ANI, investigators believe the charging cable was used in the killing. The victim is also the daughter of a civil servant.

Police officials said suspicion centred on a former domestic help who had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.