Accused arrested for murder of civil servant’s daughter at Delhi home
Two videos have also surfaced showing the accused walking towards the house at 6:28 am and leaving at 7:22 am.
Delhi Police on Wednesday nabbed the accused behind the murder of the daughter of a senior civil servant, who was found dead at her residence in Kailash Hills earlier today.
Police suspect a former domestic help to be behind the crime. Officials said suspicion fell on him as he had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.
Two videos have also surfaced showing the accused walking towards the house at 6:28 am and leaving at 7:22 am, according to the Delhi police.
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What happened?
A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered at her residence in southeast Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills locality on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting the involvement of a former domestic help.
According to a report by ANI, investigators believe the charging cable was used in the killing. The victim is also the daughter of a civil servant.
Police officials said suspicion centred on a former domestic help who had been removed from service around one-and-a-half months ago.
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