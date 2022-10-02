Home / India News / Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti | Watch

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti | Watch

india news
Updated on Oct 02, 2022 05:57 PM IST

Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat respectively earlier on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a prayer meet organised at Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also attended the prayer meeting.

Modi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat respectively earlier on Sunday.

President Droupadi Murmu and Dhankhar also paid tributes to Gandhi and Shastri on their birth anniversary. Both Murmu and Dhankhar visited Rajghat, the final resting place of Gandhi, and later Vijay Ghat, the memorial of Shastri, in Delhi.

The world observes Gandhi's birth anniversary as International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change. Several events are held in India and worldwide to mark the occasion.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.

Fondly known as 'Bapu', his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades worldwide.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

