Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gandhian SN Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur
india news

Gandhian SN Subba Rao passes away in Jaipur

Eminent Gandhian SN Subba Rao passed away in Jaipur on Wednesday of cardiac arrest
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among those who paid homage to SN Subba Rao (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
By Sachin Saini

Eminent Gandhian SN Subba Rao passed away in Jaipur on Wednesday of cardiac arrest. He was 92. Rao was admitted to Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night and he passed away on Wednesday morning.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were among those who paid homage to Rao at Jaipur’s Vinoba Gyan Mandir. Gehlot said Rao inspired youths of the country for decades through his camps. He too attended several of his camps.

“I visited him in Bengaluru last year when he was unwell. I told him that I have come to take you with me to Jaipur. Recently, he wrote a letter informing me that he is coming to Jaipur,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot said Rao was admitted to the hospital and he met him several times there. “I came in contact with him when I was 10-year-old. I have also attended many of his camps in Jodhpur. His songs inspired many and I keep his songs on my mobile phone. I was listening to them on the way,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read |UP sanitation worker death: Kin meet Gehlot, seek protection from UP Police

Earlier, Gehlot tweeted, “The death of the Gandhian ideologue, who inspired the youth of the country for more than 70 years continuously through his camps, is an irreparable loss.” He added Rao started a campaign to make the youth aware throughout his life, telling the new generation about the country even abroad. “I felt at peace while participating in his camps.”

People close to Gehlot say Rao was the guiding force for Gehlot in setting up a separate department for peace and non-violence, and a Gandhi Museum.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: ‘Jumla version’ of vaccine story won’t save lives, says Rahul Gandhi

NIA court convicts 9 of 10 accused in 2013 serial blasts in Modi's Patna rally

China's new 'land boundary law' can have implications on bilateral ties: MEA

9 convicted for role in 2013 Patna blasts at Modi rally venue
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP