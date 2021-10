UP sanitation worker death: Kin meet Gehlot, seek protection from UP Police

Five Bharatpur-based relatives of Arun Valmiki, who died in police custody in Agra, met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Friday demanding protection from UP Police.

The relatives alleged they were picked up by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police from Bharatpur on Saturday night and were harassed for four days.

Subash Garg, a Bharatpur MLA (Rashtriya Lok Dal) and Technical Education Minister in the Rajasthan government, arranged the meeting of the relatives with Gehlot before he left for Jodhpur.

Arun Valmiki's wife belongs to Bharatpur and her family members were allegedly picked up by the UP police after Valmiki was termed a suspect in a theft incident at a police station in Agra.

“They were taken by UP police and harassed in custody. Arun's brother-in-law is not even able to walk properly. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today listened to them and spoke to SP Bharatpur," Garg said.

“The chief minister has assured them all assistance,” he added.

Congress stands with the victim’s family, he said.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met Valmiki’s family in Agra on Wednesday.

Valmiki, a sanitation worker, was accused of stealing ₹25 lakh from the storage room of Jagdishpura Police Station in Agra on Saturday night.

He allegedly fell sick and died during a raid on Tuesday at his house in Agra that police conducted to recover the stolen money. Police has since said he died of a heart attack citing a post mortem report.

One of the five relatives alleged a team of UP police had come to their house in Bharatpur looking for him on Saturday night.

“We were not aware of his whereabouts. The police took us with them and kept us there for four days. They beat us and demanded money even when Arun was caught,” the relative said.

“We narrated our ordeal to chief minister Gehlot and he has asked us not to worry. He has given us assurance for security,” he said. PTI SDA VN VN VN

