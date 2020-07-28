e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gangotri shrine shut till August 15 days after govt allows pilgrims from other states

Gangotri shrine shut till August 15 days after govt allows pilgrims from other states

The decision has been taken by the priests at the shrine in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Himalayan state.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 17:07 IST
Vipin Negi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Vipin Negi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Uttarkashi/Dehradun
Barricade put up outside the main gate of Gangotri shrine in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.
Barricade put up outside the main gate of Gangotri shrine in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

Days after the Uttarakhand government allowed pilgrims from other states to visit the Char Dham shrines with certain conditions, priests from Gangotri shrine in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday announced that they will keep the shrine closed till August 15.

This decision was taken looking at the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state. In the past week, over 1,000 cases have been reported from the state.

After a meeting of the Gangotri Dham Temple Committee, Purohit and Sadhu Samaj, priests from Gangotri shrine unanimously decided that the shrine will remain closed till August 15 with immediate effect and the entry of pilgrims and devotees will be prohibited.

The priest community has further decided to set up two-kilometre long barriers before the shrine and paste a poster with the details about the shrine being closed.

Also read: India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%

Suresh Semwal, chairman of Gangotri Dham Temple Committee, said he has also informed the district magistrate of Uttarkashi in this regard through a memorandum.

“Earlier, the temple was closed for darshan, now, we will block the entrance of the shrine by setting up barriers two kilometres ahead and prohibit the entry of anyone towards the shrine. We have decided this to prevent the community-spread of Covid-19 in this area,” said Semwal.

The Uttarakhand government on Friday decided to allow pilgrims from other states to visit the Char Dham shrines with some conditions.

According to the new guidelines, the pilgrims will need to have a latest RT PCR negative report (conducted within 72 hours of entering the state). Those who don’t have the negative report will be required to complete the mandatory quarantine period after entering the state before proceeding with their pilgrimage to Char Dham shrines.

The pilgrims will also be required to upload their negative RT-PCR report, or a report stating their completion of quarantine, on the website of the Char Dham board to get the permission to visit the Char Dham shrines. They will also need to keep all these documents with them during the pilgrimage.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate falls to 2.25%, recovery rate crosses 64%
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Aaditya Thackeray shares ‘good news’ on Mumbai’s Covid-19 situation
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to 500 Test wickets
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In