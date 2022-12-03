Gangster Raju Theth shot dead outside his house in Rajasthan’s Sikar

A notorious gangster Raju Theth was shot dead right outside his house in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Saturday, said police. Raju was the rival of the dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh who was killed in June 2017 by the police.

He was shot dead at the main gate of his house on Piprali road.

According to the inputs received from the police and the camera footage, the miscreants came wearing uniforms of a coaching institute, called him out by ringing the bell and shot him in broad daylight.

Raju had several criminal cases against him and was on bail at present, said police.

“Raju Theth has been involved in criminal activities for a long. He was shot dead in the firing incident that took place on Saturday afternoon,” Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Kunwar Rasthradeep said.

The video footage of the incident shows that four people gathered around his house on Piprali road while one of them, who was known to him, can be seen talking to Raju and suddenly another person opens fire. According to the police, Raju received three bullet wounds and one other person also received injuries in the incident.

After the incident, one Rohit Godara, who introduced himself from the Lawrence Bishnoi group, claimed responsibility for the murder on Facebook saying that it was the revenge of Anand Pal and Balbir.

Balbir Banuda, a notorious gangster and member of Anandpal’s gang, was killed in a gang war in Bikaner jail in July 2014.

Police said the borders of Haryana and Jhunjhunu have been sealed while efforts were being made to nab the accused.

