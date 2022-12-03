Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide held with 20 pistols in Zirakpur

Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with 20 pistols in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

The accused, Bunty of Bhiwani, Haryana, is an inter-state weapon smuggler, said police.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the AGTF, in a joint operation with the Mohali police arrested Bunty with 20 pistols, including three of .30 calibre with two magazines, two 9MM with two magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police also recovered an Innova (HR-38-Q-2297) from the accused, he said.

Preliminary questioning of the accused revealed that he was tasked with delivering the weapons to the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar, alias Goldy Brar, the DGP said.

A case has been registered under Sections 25(6) & 25 (7) of the Arms Act at the Dhakoli police satiation..