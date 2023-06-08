6 bullets fired from Czech-made revolver to kill Maheshwari: Cops

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari was gunned down in a Lucknow courtroom using a Czech-made .357 bore Magnum Alfa series revolver and six bullets were fired by the assailant at the 48-year-old criminal, police investigation said on Thursday. The assailant, identified as Vijay Yadav, dressed as a lawyer and shot Maheshwari dead inside a courtroom in Lucknow on Wednesday. Also known as Jeeva, Maheshwari was an aide of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and had 26 criminal cases against him dating back to 1995. Sanjeev Maheshwari (ANI)

The post-mortem report found 16 entry and exit wounds on Maheshwari’s body – including 12 on his torso and four on his limbs. HT has copies of the first information report and the post-mortem report.

The weapon used is a Czech-made revolver with six rounds of firing capacity at a time, said a firearms expert.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Rahul Raj said the matter is under investigation and further findings will reveal the exact sequence of events, the assailant’s motive behind the killing and other information related to the incident. Meanwhile, the state government announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The FIR by sub-inspector Udai Pratap Singh said he, along with nine other policemen, brought Maheshwari to the court at around 11.30am on Wednesday. Around 3.15pm, Maheshwari asked to go to the toilet. When he was returning to the courtroom, the assailant opened fire at around 3.30pm, according to the FIR.

The FIR was lodged under multiple Indian Penal Code sections including 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder, 332 for causing hurt to public servant in the discharge of his duty, 353 for assault or use of criminal force against public servant as well as Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment (CLA) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON