Home / India News / Gangster Vikas Dubey died of blood loss, says autopsy report

Gangster Vikas Dubey died of blood loss, says autopsy report

Of the six bullets fired at him, three went through the upper body, said the report, adding that the gangster died of haemorrhage and shock due to ante mortem firearm injuries.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 05:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
Policemen stand near a taped off area following the killing of Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur.
Policemen stand near a taped off area following the killing of Vikas Dubey, accused of ordering the killing of eight policemen, near Kanpur. (REUTERS)
         

Gangster Vikas Dubey was shot six times and received 10 injury marks in the encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) and the Kanpur police on July 12, says the postmortem report released on Monday.

Of the six bullets fired at him, three went through the upper body, said the report, adding that the gangster died of haemorrhage and shock due to ante mortem firearm injuries. Hindustan Times is in possession of the postmortem report prepared by a panel of three doctors in Kanpur. Two bullets pierced through the left side of the chest and the other went through the right side of Dubey’s shoulder.

Other injuries were presumably caused in the process he was trying to flee and might have fallen, said the report.

The report doesn’t mention the distance the shots were fired from. The entry points of all the bullets were on the front side.

Dubey was killed in an encounter near Sachendi here when he was being brought back from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested.

