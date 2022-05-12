Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gap between 2nd and booster dose reduced for some. Check details
india news

Gap between 2nd and booster dose reduced for some. Check details

News agency PTI said the decision to relax norms for overseas travellers was taken based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a government panel that is overseeing Covid vaccinations in the country.
Representational image(PTI)
Published on May 12, 2022 02:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The government has relaxed norms for Covid-19 vaccine precaution dose for people travelling abroad. Citizens travelling overseas can now get the shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period as required by the guidelines of the destination country. Others - those above 18 years – must wait the full nine months before becoming eligible. Required changes have been made on the CoWin app.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Indian citizens and students travelling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal." 

News agency PTI said the decision to relax norms for overseas travellers was taken based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), a government panel that is overseeing Covid vaccinations in the country.

The union health ministry had received several representations from people who have to travel abroad for jobs, business commitments, admission to foreign schools and colleges, participate in sports events, and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.

India began administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose.

RELATED STORIES

On April 10, the country began administering precaution doses to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP