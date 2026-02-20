Garbage collection in parts of Bengaluru resumed on Thursday after residents living near the Bellahalli waste processing unit called off a two-day blockade, following the Karnataka government’s announcement of a ₹550-crore infrastructure development package. Garbage collection resumes in Bengaluru after ₹550-cr infra development package

The protest began on February 16, when villagers near the Bellahalli landfill stopped more than 150 trucks from entering the facility, halting waste dumping from multiple neighbourhoods. Bengaluru generates roughly 6,000 tonnes of garbage each day, and Bellahalli is one of six landfill sites that handle the city’s waste, along with Mittaganahalli, Kannur, Chikkanagamangala, Kannahalli and Doddabidarakallu. The blockade quickly created a backlog, forcing authorities to search for alternative dumping locations.

Officials said some trucks attempted to divert to Doddaballapura, but residents there also intercepted and turned them back. With disposal routes shrinking, the disruption began to affect garbage collection in several areas, raising concerns about a prolonged sanitation crisis.

Residents near Bellahalli said they were protesting because development promises made by the government nearly two years ago had not been fulfilled. They alleged that the constant movement of garbage trucks had damaged internal roads and worsened living conditions. Although Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited had previously stated that ₹90 crore had been allocated for area development, villagers expressed dissatisfaction, saying the funds were insufficient and that works had not progressed as expected.

The situation escalated further when approximately 400 garbage trucks were diverted to Bellahalli due to problems at Mahadevapura and Byatarayanapura, far exceeding the number normally permitted. According to officials, only about 70 vehicles are allowed to dispose of waste at Bellahalli each day. The sudden surge in traffic intensified local anger and became the immediate trigger for the blockade.

The deadlock ended after the state government approved a ₹550-crore infrastructure package for the affected area. Chief executive officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, Karee Gowda, said the decision addressed residents’ demands and cleared the way for operations to resume.

“Orders have been issued to take up development works in and around landfill sites and waste processing plants, addressing local residents’ concerns,” Gowda said, adding that the issue had been resolved without requiring further meetings.

According to Gowda, the funding will be released in phases. In the first phase, ₹90 crore each has been sanctioned for Mahadevapura, Byatarayanapura and Yeshwanthpur. Anekal will receive ₹50 crore, Bengaluru South ₹20 crore and Doddaballapur ₹10 crore. In the second phase, an additional ₹100 crore each will be allocated to Byatarayanapura and Mahadevapura.

He also said authorities planned to regulate garbage transport more efficiently in the coming months and reduce the number of vehicles travelling to landfill sites in order to lessen environmental and health impacts on nearby communities.

On Thursday, authorities allowed garbage trucks to resume dumping at Bellahalli within the prescribed limits. Officials said the restoration of access was expected to gradually clear the backlog and return collection services to normal.

The crisis also took on political overtones during the standoff. Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar had warned that strict action would be taken under the Essential Services Maintenance Act against those obstructing waste disposal.

Responding to the protests and related disruptions, he accused some opposition leaders of using the issue to pressure the government. “Behave yourselves, or we will take strict action under ESMA. We will dump garbage in front of the houses of BJP MLAs and leaders who obstruct garbage disposal,” he said.