Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar seats in Uttarakhand

Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar seats in Uttarakhand. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.

Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for Uttarakhand's key constituencies: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Haridwar. As the counting progresses, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights into the unfolding political landscape. This election is crucial, with significant stakes for both the BJP and the opposition parties. Early trends indicate a tight contest, particularly in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar, where voter turnout was exceptionally high. Stay tuned as we provide real-time updates on candidates, vote shares, and key moments from the counting centers....Read More