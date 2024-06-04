Edit Profile
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar seats in Uttarakhand

    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar seats in Uttarakhand.
    Welcome to our live blog covering the election results for Uttarakhand's key constituencies: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Haridwar. As the counting progresses, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights into the unfolding political landscape. This election is crucial, with significant stakes for both the BJP and the opposition parties. Early trends indicate a tight contest, particularly in Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar and Haridwar, where voter turnout was exceptionally high. Stay tuned as we provide real-time updates on candidates, vote shares, and key moments from the counting centers....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:02 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, Almora (SC) and Haridwar to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
