Gas leak at industrial area in Andhra Pradesh's Atchutapuram; many hospitalised

As many as 50 workers fell ill and were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a gas leak at an industrial area in Andhra Pradesh's Achuthapuram district, news agency ANI reported. Initial reports suggest that women employees fell unconscious due to vomiting and nausea.

"The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix. 50 people have been shifted to hospitals, and evacuation is underway on the premises. More details awaited," ANI quoted the SP Anakapalle as saying.

According to the preliminary inquiries by the police, the gas leak occurred at around 8.30 pm at Seeds Intimate Apparels, a garments manufacturing unit at the special economic zone at Atchyutapuram, which also hubs Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company.

Last month, 178 workers complained of eyesore and nausea after they inhaled a poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Atchutapuram. The large campus houses three companies including Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered a detailed investigation into the accident. He also asked authorities to take necessary measures to avoid similar incidents.

