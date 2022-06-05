Andhra govt sets up panel to probe cause of Vishakhapatnam gas leak

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak incident at a laboratory in Vishakhapatnam in which 178 workers fell ill, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said.

The joint committee has been constituted by the district collector. The committee was formed after chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the accident and asked the authorities to take measures for avoiding such incidents in the future. He also directed industries minister Amarnath to visit the accident site.

On Friday, 178 workers complained of eyesore and nausea after they inhaled a poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory in Atchutapuram. The large campus houses three companies including Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd, a veterinary drugs company.

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and police officials are carrying out the preliminary investigation.

The condition of affected workers is reported to be stable. Most of those who fell ill belonged to the Brandix factory -- an apparel company also housed on the same campus.

The situation on the campus is reported to be under control now. Following the incident, the entire area was evacuated and sanitised.

Porus Laboratories was also the site of an explosion in April in which six people died - they were burned to death - and 15 were injured.

On Friday, superintendent of police Gowthami Sali had said that the workers were taken to a hospital and their condition was reported “stable with no casualties so far”.

The officials informed that the situation has been stabilised where the women working at the unit have been evacuated and those who have fallen ill were out of danger.

The investigation is underway. The cause of the leak is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded stringent action against those responsible for the gas leak incident. He also targeted the state government, saying, “failure of the government’s departments and the absence of monitoring have become a curse for the public”.

The TDP chief said that the factories’ management and the government were not learning any lessons even after the huge loss of lives in the LG Polymers factory in Vishakhapatnam.

Further, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh condemned the government for allegedly not showing any concern to stop gas leak incidents in factories.