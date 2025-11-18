Guwahati, The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a doctor, who was arrested along with her doctor-husband more than two years ago for allegedly assaulting two children, including sexual abuse, whom they claimed to be adopted kids. Gauhati HC grants bail to doctor accused in minors’ assault case

Justice Anjan Moni Kalita granted bail to Sangeeta Dutta, which came about 20 days after her husband and co-accused Walliul Islam got the same in the case by a co-ordinate bench of the high court.

Islam and his family's domestic help were arrested in Guwahati on May 6, 2023, while his psychiatrist wife, who is frequently seen in local TV channels' talk shows on mental health, was caught the next day while trying to flee the city.

The police had slapped various sections of the IPC along with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 against the doctor couple and their maid.

The wife’s counsel NJ Dutta submitted before the court that various provisions of the law at the time arrest were not followed by the police while taking his client into custody.

He also claimed that his client has been incarcerated for a long time and expressed doubt that the trial will progress at a ‘reasonable speed’.

Dutta pointed that the FIR in the case was lodged on May 5, 2023, charge-sheet filed on July 7 the same year, charges framed on June 24, 2024, and till the filing of the bail application, only 15 witnesses out of total 74 had been examined.

He cited previous judicial pronouncements which provided for discouraging long incarceration of an accused facing trial.

Justice Kalita also took into consideration that Dutta’s husband and co-accused has been granted bail by a co-ordinate bench in the same case on October 28.

“…this Court is of the considered opinion that a case has been made out by the accused applicant for her release on bail,” the judgment said.

“Accordingly, it is directed that the accused applicant, Dr Sangeeta Dutta, shall be released on bail in connection with Sessions Case No. 112/2023, on furnishing a bail bond of ₹1,00,000 only, with two local sureties of the like amount , to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court,” it added.

The court also set certain conditions for Dutta’s bail, including surrendering her passport, Aadhaar and PAN cards before the trial court, cooperating with the trial process and not misusing her liberty by indulging in any activity that may hamper or tamper with the progress of the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.