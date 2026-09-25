Gaurav Gogoi, other Congress leaders detained amid protest seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar's removal

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and several other senior party leaders were detained in Guwahati on Friday after they tried to cross police barricades during a protest calling for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, police said.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and others, during a protest carried out by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in Guwahati, Assam. (PTI)

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The leaders, including Gogoi, tried to cross the barricades put up by the police near Rajiv Bhawan. They were detained following the attempt, news agency PTI reported.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

Deep Dive Why are Congress leaders protesting the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, are protesting Gyanesh Kumar's removal due to alleged mismanagement and lack of transparency in the electoral process, including claims of 'vote theft' and rigged elections. What specific actions have the CJP planned regarding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar? The Cockroach Janta Party plans to begin nationwide protests from October 2 if Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, demanding his removal and reform of the Election Commission. What are the allegations against Gyanesh Kumar regarding the electoral process? Allegations against Gyanesh Kumar include undermining the electoral process, mishandling voter lists, and ignoring dissent from two election commissioners about important electoral decisions.