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Gaurav Gogoi, Priyank Kharge among 28 leaders to address ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ press conferences across India

The campaign seeks resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. 

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 12:13 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has fielded 28 leaders to address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country on June 25, 2026.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with students and parents during an event "Chhatron Ki Goonj", in Kota on Wednesday.(X/@INCIndia)

In a press release, the party said the campaign seeks a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress demands a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, who epitomises the Modi government's lack of vision and dogmatic approach to education,” the statement said.

Full list of leaders:

The party has fielded Gaurav Gogoi from Delhi, Pawan Khera from Bhubaneswar, Priyank Kharge from Chennai.

 
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