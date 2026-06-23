Gaurav Gogoi, Priyank Kharge among 28 leaders to address ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ press conferences across India

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has fielded 28 leaders to address "Chhatron Ki Goonj" press conferences across the country on June 25, 2026.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi interacts with students and parents during an event "Chhatron Ki Goonj", in Kota on Wednesday.(X/@INCIndia)

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In a press release, the party said the campaign seeks a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress demands a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, who epitomises the Modi government's lack of vision and dogmatic approach to education,” the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} The Congress also accused the BJP-led government of promoting the privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education over the past 12 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Congress also accused the BJP-led government of promoting the privatisation, centralisation and "Sanghification" of education over the past 12 years. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Over the past twelve years, the RSS-BJP government has only pursued the privatisation, centralisation, and Sanghification of education, and done too little to prepare India's youth for the future. The crisis today is not only one of unemployment but also of employability,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over the past twelve years, the RSS-BJP government has only pursued the privatisation, centralisation, and Sanghification of education, and done too little to prepare India's youth for the future. The crisis today is not only one of unemployment but also of employability,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The party said the press conferences would mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive and future-ready education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party said the press conferences would mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive and future-ready education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “These press conferences mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive, and future-ready education system, and the Congress Party invites students, teachers, parents, and concerned citizens to be a part of this crucial conversation,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These press conferences mark the beginning of a national conversation on building a modern, inclusive, and future-ready education system, and the Congress Party invites students, teachers, parents, and concerned citizens to be a part of this crucial conversation,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

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Full list of leaders:

The party has fielded Gaurav Gogoi from Delhi, Pawan Khera from Bhubaneswar, Priyank Kharge from Chennai.

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