India stresses need to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza amid hospital strike

India emphasised the need to avoid civilian casualties and to provide humanitarian aid to people caught up in the conflict in the Gaza Strip as Israeli forces continued a raid of the region's main medical complex for the second day on Thursday.

India had initially condemned the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas and backed Israel’s right to defend itself, and it has since sought to adopt a more nuanced approach by calling for the observance of international humanitarian law and the avoiding of civilian casualties.

“The issue is not about one facility or a specific facility. India has always underlined the need for civilian casualties to be avoided, for humanitarian law to be observed, and to encourage any efforts to provide humanitarian relief to those caught in the conflict,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a regular media briefing.

Bagchi was responding to a question on the raid by Israeli forces on al-Shifa Hospital on the ground that it harbours a Hamas facility. The raid follows intense bombardment of the northern part of Gaza, which has killed more than 11,400 people and injured another 29,000. More than 4,400 of the dead are children.

Israel has revised the death toll in the Hamas attacks on October 7 from 1,400 to 1,200. Hamas fighters also took some 200 people hostage during the attacks, which have been condemned by India and other countries.

Bagchi added: “We have also, on the larger issue, talked about efforts to de-escalate the situation, deliver humanitarian assistance, our concern at the humanitarian [situation and] increasing civilian toll.”

India has so far sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief materials for the people of Gaza. “We are looking to send more assistance,” he said.

At the same time, India has strongly condemned the “horrific terrorist attack” of October 7 and reiterated its zero tolerance for terrorism. It has also called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, Bagchi said.

Palestinian officials have said there are 650 patients in al-Shifa Hospital, including 36 premature babies. They have said 40 patients, including three premature babies, have died since November 11 due to a lack of fuel to run generators. Among the dead in Gaza are more than 200 medical staff.

Responding to another question, Bagchi didn’t rule out the possibility of the Israel-Hamas conflict figuring in the Voice of Global South Summit to be hosted virtually by India on November 17. He said leaders and ministers participating in the meeting will be free to raise the Israel issue even as he reiterated India’s call for de-escalation of the situation.

