 Geelani steps down as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Ashraf Sehrai replaces him | india news | Hindustan Times
Geelani steps down as Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman, Ashraf Sehrai replaces him

Syed Ali Shah Geelani held the post for 15 years since the party was formed following a split in the Hurriyat Conference in 2003

india Updated: Mar 19, 2018 15:48 IST
Geelani will continue to head the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference of which Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a constituent.
Geelani will continue to head the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference of which Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a constituent.

Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai was on Monday elected chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, replacing Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Geelani held the post for 15 years since the party was formed following a split in the Hurriyat Conference in 2003.

Sehrai was elected chairman of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat at a meeting of its executive committee after Geelani decided to step down, sources in the separatist party said.

Geelani will, however, continue to head the hardline faction of the Hurriyat Conference of which Tehreek-e-Hurriyat is a constituent, the sources said.

Political observers here believe that Sehrai will ultimately succeed 88-year-old Geelani as the head of the Hurriyat Conference as well.

