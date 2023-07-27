Gehlot says his speech dropped from Modi event; 'Your office said...': PMO replies

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Rajasthan on Thursday in connection with various development projects, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he would not be able to welcome PM Modi through a speech as the Prime Minister's Office removed his three-minute address from the programme. "I heartily welcome you to Rajasthan through this tweet," Gehlot wrote adding that this will be PM Modi's 7th visit to Rajasthan in the last six months. The PMO replied contradicting the chief minister's claim and asserted that it was the CM's office which said that Gehlot will not be able to join.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate/lay foundation of several development projects in Rajasthan on Thursday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Unless you have physical discomfort...': PMO's reply

The Prime Minister's Office was prompt to counter the massive charge brought by Ashok Gehlot and said that like every other previous visits, Gehlot was invited and a slot for his speech was also allotted. "In accordance with protocol, you have been duly invited and your speech was also slotted. But, your office said you will not be able to join," the PMO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You are most welcome to join today’s programme. Your name is very much there on the plaque of the development works as well. Unless you have any physical discomfort owing to your recent injury, your presence will be deeply valued," the PMO tweeted.

When PM Modi called Ashok Gehlot 'friend'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April, when PM Modi virtually launched Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train, he started his speech saying 'my friend Ashok Gehlot'. Gehlot later reacted to the address and said he was aware of those tricks that PM Modi would start his speech by calling Gehlot 'friend' and then criticise the government.

Red diary crisis in Rajasthan amid nationwide outrage over Manipur

PM Modi in his speech made outside Parliament referred to Rajasthan as he condemned the Manipur video of two Kuki women paraded naked -- which surfaced almost two months after the heinous crime took place in Manipur. PM Modi said no such incident will be tolerated anywhere in the country -- not in Manipur, not in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh.

Amid the Manipur outrage across the country, Ashok Gehlot sacked minister Rajendra Gudha who said the Rajasthan government should introspect before commenting on other states as Rajasthan has become the most unsafe for women. After being sacked, Gudha said he will expose a 'Red Diary' which he secured once on the direction of Gehlot when there was an ED, income tax raid on party leader Dharmendra Rathore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON