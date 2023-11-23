Gehlot seeks probe by retired SC judge into BJP’s conspiracies

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge into the conspiracies behind the Mahadev betting app case and the “red diary” purportedly containing details of corruption. He attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying the diary was part of its conspiracy ahead of the Rajasthan polls.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

“They [BJP] thought it would become a big issue if the Prime Minister spoke about it. Similarly, the Mahadev app case… ED [Enforcement Directorate] issued a press note; no investigation was done. The Prime Minister was speaking about it. The whole conspiracy was to arrest the Chhattisgarh chief minister but they got exposed.”

He said the ED and the Income Tax department have conducted over 50 raids in Rajasthan. He questioned what happened after the raids. “They [BJP] have been exposed. They are pained they could not topple the Congress government in Rajasthan by horse trading.”

He lashed out at the BJP for publishing full-page advertisements in newspapers containing the compilation of news clippings on the incidents of crimes in Rajasthan. He added the BJP wants to win elections by misleading people and hatching conspiracies.

Gehlot said a woman was molested at the Banaras Hindu University in Prime Minister’s Lok Sabha constituency but no one was talking about that. He added that wrestlers were on sit-in and accused a BJP lawmaker of molesting them but the Prime Minister was silent. “They do not have any issue and are only making provocative statements. They are not debating schemes or policies of the state government but only provoking. They do not have the right to provoke.”

He referred to the BJP making Kanhaiya Lal’s murder in Udaipur a poll issue and insisted his killers were the BJP workers for years. He added the BJP leaders got them released in some other case earlier.

